బేనజీర్ హత్యకు కారకుడు ఆమె భర్తే: ముషారఫ్ సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు

Pakistan’s former dictator Pervez Musharraf on Friday claimed that Asif Ali Zardari was responsible for the killing of his wife Benazir Bhutto, saying the former president gained the most from the assassination of the country’s first woman prime minister. The 54-year-old Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief and a two-time prime minister was killed along with more than 20 people in a gun and bomb attack in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh during an election campaign rally on December 27, 2007. Former president and army chief Gen Musharraf, who was last month declared a fugitive by an anti-terrorism court which ordered seizure of his property in the Bhutto murder case, accused PPP co-chairman Zardari of “having the most to gain from Benazir Bhutto’s murder” in a video posted on his official Facebook page.