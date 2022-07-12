YouTube
పీఆర్సీ కోసం మరో ఐక్యవేదిక - ఉద్యమ కార్యాచరణ ఇలా : సీఎంకు బహిరంగ లేఖ..!!
    Viral Video: ముంచుకొచ్చిన హిమపాతం.. వైరల్ అయిన వీడియో..

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia TeluguNews

    ప్రకృతిలో తీసిన కొన్ని వీడియోలు ఎంత అందంగా ఉంటాయో .. ఒక్కోసారి అంతే భయానకంగా ఉంటాయి. ఓ ప్రదేశంలో ముంచుకొస్తున్న మంచును చూస్తే భయంతో వణికిపోవాల్సిందే. ప్రస్తుతం ఈ వీడియో సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ వైరల్ గా మారింది. కిర్గిజ్‌స్థాన్‌లోని తియాన్ షాన్ పర్వతాలలో చిత్రీకరించిన వీడియోను ట్విట్టర్‌లో పోస్ట్ చేశారు.

    ఈ వీడియోలో మంచుతో కూడిన హిమపాతం ఒక రాతి లోయను చీల్చివేసి, పాదాల వైపు దూసుకుపోతున్నట్లు చూపిస్తుంది. ఒక హైకర్ ద్వారా క్యాప్చర్ చేసిన అసాధారణమైన వీడియో సోషల్ మీడియాలో తెగ వైరల్ అవుతుంది.

    Shocking video shows advancing avalanche on Kyrgyzstan mountain. Watch

    ఈ వీడియోకు 14.1 మిలియన్లకు పైగా వ్యూస్ వచ్చాయి. ఈ ప్రకృతి వైపరీత్యాన్ని చూసి ప్రజలు ఉలిక్కిపడ్డారు. అపురూప దృశ్యాన్ని కెమెరాలో బంధించిన వ్యక్తి క్షేమంగా ఉన్నాడో లేదో తెలియరాలేదు.

    English summary
    Some videos taken of nature prove how terrifying as well as beautiful it can be. No, we are not talking in riddles, neither are we saying anything that is an oxymoron. Because after you see this viral video of an approaching avalanche, you are going to have mixed emotions of horror and wonder simultaneously.
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 12, 2022, 12:58 [IST]
