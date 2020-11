US elections 2020: ఎన్నికల సమయంలో ట్రంప్ కు షాక్ ఇచ్చిన సుప్రీం కోర్టు .. తీర్పుపై ట్రంప్ అసహనం

English summary

The Supreme Court has revealed a key ruling on email in ballot votes in Pennsylvania, one of the key states in the U.S. presidential election. The Supreme Court has ruled that even if mail-in ballot votes are received three days after polling, they should be considered, but those votes should only be on November 3 on the ballot post covers, and those posted after November 3 are invalid. This means that voters will be able to exercise their voting right through mail-in ballots even on polling day.