మేం దిగితే.. వెనుదిరిగే సమస్యే లేదు, ఆ తరువాత మీ ఇష్టం: ఉత్తరకొరియాపై ట్రంప్

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Donald Trump has declared that the US is "totally prepared" to take a military option against North Korea, saying "it will be devastating" to Pyongyang.The US president was reacting to reports of a North Korean threat to shoot down American bombers, after what the country called a declaration of war. "We are totally prepared for the second option. Not a prefered option. But if we take that option it will be devastating, I can tell you that, devastating for North Korea," Trump said on Tuesday from the White House. "That's called a military option. If we have to take it, we will."