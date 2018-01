International

The White House is calling on Pakistan to do more to fight terrorism and says that it will announce "specific actions" within days to pressure Islamabad. "We know that they can do more to stop terrorism and we want them to do that," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on January 2, adding that further action will be announced within 48 hours. The White House warning came after the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, told reporters in New York that "there are clear reasons" for the Trump administration to withhold $255 million in assistance to Pakistan. "Pakistan has played a double game for years," Haley said. "They work with us at times, and they also harbor the terrorists that attack our troops in Afghanistan. That game is not acceptable to this administration."