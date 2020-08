కరోనాతో జగిత్యాల అడిషనల్ ఎస్పీ మృతి .. మేడారం జాతరలో కీలకంగా, ఎన్ కౌంటర్ స్పెషలిస్ట్ గా..

English summary

Tragedy struck the police department with the sudden death of Jagitya's Additional SP Dakshinamurthy.Dakshinamurthy, who was working as Jagitya's Additional SP, died at a private hospital in Karimnagar while fighting with Corona. He was admitted to the hospital last week wit corona infection and is receiving treatment. However, relatives say that Dakshinamuthy died of a heart attack this morning due to deteriorating health.