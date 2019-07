కాపురం కూల్చిన కళ్యాణ లక్ష్మి చెక్కు .. కట్నం చెక్ తేవాలని భార్యను పుట్టింటికి పంపిన భర్త

English summary

Nineteen-year-old Chevuti Saritha, who married V Ramesh, of Gudipeta in Mallial mandal in Jagtial district, has been left to fend for herself after her husband abandoned her about six months ago since her relatives could not get Kalyana Lakshmi money from the government. The girl’s parents had promised to pay the money as dowry.Saritha now lives in a tin-roofed shed in her native village, Kondayapalli, uncertain about her future. At the time of her wedding, Saritha’s relatives and the villagers promised the boy that the government’s incentive of Rs 1,00,116 payable to a Hindu bride at the time of marriage would be paid to him as dowry. It’s been nearly a year since the wedding, but the money remains elusive.