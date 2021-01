టీడీపీ నేత హత్యపై ప్రొద్దుటూరు ఎమ్మెల్యే సంచలనం .. చౌడేశ్వరీ ఆలయంలో సత్య ప్రమాణం

English summary

Proddutur MLA has taken a sensational decision in the wake of the brutal murder of TDP leader Nandam Subbaiah in Kadapa district Proddatur. Satya prasad reddy went to the local Chowdeshwari temple and took an oath that he was not involved in the murder.He claimed that he had no direct or indirect connection with the murder of the TDP leader. Rachamallu Shiva Prasad Reddy said that he had never told to kill Subbaiah.