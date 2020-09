కోటి 40లక్షల లంచం కేసు .. ఏసీబీ కార్యాలయానికి మెదక్ అడిషనల్ కలెక్టర్ నగేష్ తరలింపు

English summary

The arrest of Medak District Additional Collector Nagesh for taking huge amount of bribe has now become a sensation in Telangana state. ACB officials today shifted Medak Additional Collector Nagesh to ACB headquarters in Banjara Hills after he was caught red-handed demanding a huge bribe to give an NOC for 112 acres of land. The five arrested in the case are scheduled to appear in ACB court today.