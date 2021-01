భూమా అఖిల ప్రియ అరెస్ట్ తో మారుతున్న ఆళ్లగడ్డ రాజకీయం .. రంగంలోకి మౌనికా రెడ్డి

English summary

With the arrest of former minister TDP leader Bhuma Akhilapriya, major changes are taking place in Allagadda politics. With the arrest of Bhuma Akhilapriya, the ruling party is moving forward targeting the Bhuma cadre . In the wake of the forthcoming panchayat elections, Akhila Priya's sister Bhuma mounika reddy has entered the field to protect the cadre from the YCP leaders in Allagadda.