ఏకగ్రీవాలపై పంచాయతీకి పార్లమెంట్ కి లింక్ పెట్టి నెల్లూరులో నిమ్మగడ్డ హాట్ కామెంట్స్ ..ఆసక్తికర చర్చ

English summary

In the wake of the panchayat elections in the state of Andhra Pradesh, state Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is touring the districts on the conduct of elections. Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar made hot comments in the backdrop of his visit to Nellore district today. Nimmagadda linking the panchayat to the parliament elections on the unanimous.He said that if the unanimous is reconciled, the failure of the authorities will come under scrutiny. These comments have now become a topic of discussion.