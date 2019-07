బాలికను నగ్న చిత్రాలు పంపించాలని వేధిస్తున్న యువకుడు .. తిక్క కుదిర్చిన పోలీసులు

English summary

B Srinivasarao of Nellore district made a missed call to the cell phone of a girl from Visakhapatnam Gopalapatnam. Srinivasarao, who had been acquainted with the girl who had telephoned the number, had been conversing with the girl for three months . It was at this point that the girl asked her to send her a nude picture. Believing in his words that she at first refused to love and marry, she sent him pictures .He is threatening to share the photos sent on social media if she does not want to send full nude pictures. The parents of the girl complained and police arrested the accused .