అపెక్స్ కౌన్సిల్ భేటీలోఅదే తేలింది .. కేసీఆర్ వల్లే జగన్ కు బలం పెరిగింది .. బండి సంజయ్ ఫైర్

English summary

BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay was angry on Telangana CM KCR. BJP MP Bandi Sanjay said the apex council had found that the CMs of the two states had conspired in the river water issue and shares. "We have been saying from the beginning that injustice will be done to Telangana with the acceptance of CM KCR's share of Krishna waters to 299 TMCs, which is supposed to give 555 TMCs to Telangana state. The same was proved in the apex council meeting today," he said.