ఆవ భూముల రగడ .. 500కోట్ల స్కాం అన్న టీడీపీ ..ఆవగింజంత అవినీతి కూడా లేదన్న మంత్రి

English summary

In the state of Andhra Pradesh, there is a dispute over land in Rajahmundry. While TDP critics allege corruption of Rs 500 crore in the acquisition of those lands, YCP leaders counterattack that there was not even the slightest corruption in the acquisition of those lands. State BC Welfare Minister Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna recently mentioned the same thing. He was incensed that Chandrababu was deliberately plotting in the matter of those lands.