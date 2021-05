నాన్న లే నాన్నా ...దగ్గరకెళ్ళి, గొంతులో నీళ్ళు పోసి, కరోనాతో ప్రాణాలు పోతున్న తండ్రి కోసం కూతురు ఆక్రందన !!

English summary

In Andhra Pradesh, too, due to the corona epidemic, the general public cannot go to hospitals for medical treatment. Asiri Naidu, a resident of Koyyanapeta,Srikakulam District, was on the verge of death due to corona.In Helpess situation Daughter mourns for father who is dying with Corona. she pours some water into her father's throat and keeps calling her dad .. wake up .. but no use .. he died. This is the example of current situation.