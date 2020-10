చంద్రబాబూ ... ఉత్తరాంధ్ర నుండి నాపై పోటీకి సిద్ధమా ? మంత్రి ధర్మాన కృష్ణదాస్ సవాల్

English summary

Deputy CM Dharmana Krishnadas, who said that he did not see any development in Uttarandhra during Chandrababu's regime, challenged the Telugu Desam party leaders who were vying for the capital in Visakhapatnam to contest against him. Minister Dharmana Krishnadas has challenged TDP chief Chandrababu, former minister Atchannaidu and MP Rammohan Naidu to resign now and be ready to contest if anyone from Uttarandhra wants to contest.