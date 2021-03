వైసీపీ మున్సిపల్ చైర్మన్ రివెంజ్ రాజకీయం .. టీడీపీ గెలిచిన వార్డుల్లో పని చెయ్యొద్దని ఆదేశాలు

English summary

Revenge politics of YCP Municipal Chairman in Srikakulam District Palasa has now become a hot topic in the district. Srikakulam District Palasa YCP Municipal Chairman Balla Giribabu's wife contested and defeated in 24th ward. The phone call recording of Municipal Chairman Balla Giribabu saying that he himself had instructed the volunteers not to do anything to the people in that ward has now gone viral on social media. With this, there is an interesting discussion going on in the AP on the politics of YCP revenge.