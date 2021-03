తెలంగాణాలో కొత్తగా 495 కరోనా కేసులు .. రికవరీల కంటే కొత్త కేసుల నమోదే అధికం

English summary

The number of active corona cases in the state of Telangana is steadily increasing. There are currently 4,241 corona active cases in the state. According to the latest bulletin released by the Telangana Medical Health Department, 495 new corona cases have been reported in Telangana. This brings the total number of corona cases registered in Telangana to 3,05,804. Of these, 2,99,878 appear to have recovered from the corona and been discharged. Two were reported dead in the state with Corona in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of coroner deaths in Telangana to 1685 so far.