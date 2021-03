నిరుద్యోగులకు మంచి అవకాశం... టీ-సేవా కేంద్రాల ఏర్పాటుకు దరఖాస్తుల ఆహ్వానం...

English summary

T-Seva Centre invites applications from Entrepreneurs for the opening of T-Seva Online Centres at all Cities, Districts, Mandals and Panchayats areas across Telangana State. T-Seva Online Centre provides PAN Card Enrolment & Correction, Aadhaar Enabled Payment System, Micro ATM Services, Bharat Bill Payments, Bus, Rail & Flight Tickets, All Bank Money Transfers, Telecom Recharges - Prepaid, Post-paid, Landline, DTH, Data Cards, Insurance payments, Bank CSP- Payments Bank, Opening of New accounts, issue of debit cards, Cash Deposits, Cash withdrawal, Insurance Services, Fastag Payments, Gold loans request, Cash in services for more than 20 Companies, Skill Development Online Admission Services.