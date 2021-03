48 ఏళ్ళ వయసులో.. తలైమన్నార్ నుండి ధనుష్కోడికి 30కిలోమీటర్ల మేర సముద్రాన్ని ఈదిన తొలి తెలుగు మహిళ

English summary

Shyamala Goli, 48, of Telangana, swam in 13 hours and 40 minutes from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to Arichalmunai near Dhanushkodi on Friday. On reaching the shores, she told reporters that though many had swam in other countries, I wanted to do it in India so that I chose the Ram-Setu. Rajesh Trivedi, a senior IPS officer, encouraged me to do it a year ago. I have been swimming for the last four years.