అలాంటి సీఎం ఉంటే ఏంటి? లేకుంటే ఏంటి ? కరోనా మరణాలు ప్రభుత్వ హత్యలే : కేసీఆర్ పై బండి సంజయ్ ధ్వజం

Bandi Sanjay was angry with Telangana CM KCR. BJP state president Bandi Sanjay has criticized the TRS government for its complete failure in corona control in Telangana state and questioned why CM KCR was not conducting a review on the latest situation despite the corona epidemic boom. BJP state president Bandi Sanjay said the corona deaths in the state were government killings. He accused the Telangana government of miscalculating corona cases. Sanjay, who expressed impatience with CM KCR for not conducting a review so far, demanded that Chief Minister KCR tell him why the ministers had not taken the vaccination.