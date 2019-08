టార్గెట్ తెలంగాణా అంటున్న కమల దళం .. క్రియాశీల సభ్యత్వంతో కమలదళపతి వ్యూహం

English summary

BJP President Amit Shah, who is a regular member of the state of Gujarat, is expected to take an active membership in Telangana. This membership requires at least 50 people to join the party. The BJP hopes that when the party is strong from the field, it will be able to achieve its stated goals. This is why Kamala Dalapati, who is going to field himself, is coming to Telangana state.Amit Shah himself, who will be coming to Telangana on the 16th or 17th of this month, has decided to go every home and join 50 people. Amit Shah has taken the decision to institutionally strengthen the party in Telangana.