ఫ్లోరైడ్ రక్కసిపై తెలంగాణ గెలుపు - కేంద్రం ప్రకటన - టీమ్ ఎంబీకి కేటీఆర్ కితాబు - ఏపీలో ఇంకా 111

Telangana state has emerged as a fluoride-free state with zero affected areas along with the Gujarat and Uttarakhand. The number of fluoride affected areas in Telangana during 2015 was 967 but the number has come down to zero with the successful implementation of Mission Bhagiratha programme launched by the state government. Announcing it on his Twitter handle, the state minister KT Rama Rao said that there are zero fluoride affected areas in Telangana according to an official statement in parliament by Government of India.