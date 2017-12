Telangana

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

English summary

The ‘Chaddi Gang’ is in the city. And the cops want you to be alert. A few CCTV grabs, apparently from Ghatkesar and Mathrusri Nagar in Kukatpally, has prompted the Kukatpally Housing Board police to urge citizens to be alert since the visuals have confirmed the presence of one of the most notorious robbery gangs of the country in the city.