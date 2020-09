దేశంలోనే తొలిసారి .. వ్యవసాయేతర ఆస్తులకు మెరూన్ పాస్ బుక్ .. సీఎం కేసీఆర్ నిర్ణయం

English summary

CM KCR decided to give maroon colour pass books to every person even for non-agricultural assets like nowhere else in the country. KCR said that maroon color graduate pass books will be issued to those who have non-agricultural assets. registration of agricultural assets and non-agricultural assets would be possible only after the launch of the Dharani portal. KCR said that the program is being carried out with the long-term interests of the people in mind.