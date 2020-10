మౌనం వీడి మా నీటి లెక్క తేల్చండి.. ఏపీ తీరుపై నిప్పుల వర్షం .. కేంద్రానికి సీఎం కేసీఆర్ ఘాటు లేఖ

English summary

In the backdrop of the apex council meeting to resolve water disputes between Telugu states to be held on the sixth of this month, the Telangana CM KCR wrote a scathing letter to the center. In the letter, KCR said that Telangana had been fighting for six decades against injustice in water allocations, adding that even after seven years of the formation of the state, they did not get their fair share. He said the reason for this was the negligence of the central government. CM KCR fires on ap Rayalaseema lift irrigation allegations of illegal water use.