సీఎం కేసీఆర్ ఈ సారి కూడా సెక్రటేరియట్ ముఖం చూడరా ? పాలన ప్రగతి భవన్ నుండా.. ఫామ్ హౌజ్ నుండా?

English summary

Telangana CM KCR.. who came to power in the 2014 elections and also in recent elections went to the Secretariat only 25 times. KCR has not seen the face of the old secretariat yet due to the "vasthu dosha" issues. Yet this time he is not likely to go to the Secretariat.Due to this reason Any administrative decision will be made at Pragati Bhavan or in the Farm House The Secretariat officials have to run to Pragati Bhavan to meet CM for the official works .