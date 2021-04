తెలంగాణా జిల్లాల్లో కరోనా కల్లోలం .. నిజామాబాద్ లో 110 మంది పోలీసులకు కరోనా , వరంగల్ లో ఆక్సిజన కొరత

English summary

corona cases rise creating tension in telangana state . Many telangana districts are in corona crisis with the cases rise . however, the situation is worse, and unofficially many people are suffering from corona and it seems that deaths are on the rise. The corona epidemic is booming in the worst-affected Nizamabad district. It is a matter of concern that 110 policemen in the Nizamabad Commissionerate tested positive. Oxygen shortage in Warangal private hospitals. Corona is creating a dire situation in Nalgonda district. The Hyderabad corona seems to be reeling from the blow.