తెలంగాణ: కరోనా రిలీఫ్ -కొత్తగా 573 కేసులు, 4మరణాలు -75లక్షల మందికి వ్యాక్సిన్ -స్కూల్స్ రీఓపెనింగ్

English summary

Telangana reported 573 new COVID cases on Saturday taking the overall tally to 2,77,724 in the state. Four new deaths are reported on sunday, taking the total tally to 1,493. The fatality rate in the state is 0.53 per cent which is less than the national average of 1.5 per cent. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area reported 127 new cases while Rangareddy reported 58 new cases. Districts of Telangana is seeing the increase in cases. Medchal Malkajigiri reported 67 new cases while Khammam and Warangal both reported 33 new cases.