రేపిస్టు రఘునందన్ రావుకు టికెటా? దుబ్బాక బీజేపీ సీనియర్ నేత సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు - పార్టీ నుంచి ఫైర్

English summary

Tota Kamalakar Reddy, a bjp leader of dubbaka assembly constituency opposed Raghunandan Rao's candidature, Kamalakar Reddy commented that bjp would lose if it gave a ticket to such a person. minuits after his comments, Kamalakar Reddy has been suspended from the BJP. Meanwhile, police seized Rs 40 lakh believed to belong to Raghunandan Rao. in an other incident, a car in Siddipet on Wednesday, Rs. 2 lakhs were also seized by the police.