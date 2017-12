ఆరు నెలల క్రితమే స్కెచ్: టీడీపీతో మాధవరెడ్డి కుటుంబ బంధానికి తెర

Telangana

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Ex Home Minister & late Madhava Reddy's son Sandeep Reddy is all set to join TRS. Sandeep is going to join the TRS on Dec 14 in the presence of TRS supremo and CM KCR. While Sandeep's joining in TRS is confirmed, there had been speculations that Uma Madhava Reddy, wife of Madhava Reddy and Sandeep's mother, too following the suit. Confirming the speculations, Uma announced her future political plans.