బావ అనుమానం: సౌమ్య హత్య కేసులో కొత్త కోణం!: తల్లి కన్నీరుమున్నీరు

Telangana

Srinivas G

English summary

A 19 year old college student was strangled to death in Kukatpally near Hyderabad on Friday evening by her fiance who was jealous that she was active on social media. The Kukatpally Police said that R Soumya, 19, a first year degree college student, was strangled by her fiance K Krishnaiah, a cab driver, and dumped her body in the IDL lake near Kukatpally.