12% GST on Oxygen Concentrators

12% GST on Remedisivir

12% GST on Ventilator

18% GST on PPE

5% GST on Vaccines



Modiji is collecting these Taxes to build important things like Central Vista, Modi Mahal & more Statues.



Modiji might tax dead bodies next. But let's be POSITIVE. — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) May 12, 2021