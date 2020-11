English summary

Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana President Bandi Sanjay visits PV Ghat at Nickles road in Hyderabad and pays homage to Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. He condemned that comments of AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi remarks on Samadhis of PV Narasimha Rao, TDP Founder NT Ramarao would be Removed.