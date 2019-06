వర్కింగ్ ప్రెసిడెంట్ పదవి నాకు ఇవ్వండి... జగ్గారెడ్డి మనసులో మాట చెప్పాడుగా !

English summary

Sanga Reddy MLA Jagga Reddy has made sensational comments .He expressed his opinion that the Congress should focus on the coverts in the party. To strengthen the Congress party, he said he would be working as a TPCC Working President and would do his part in strengthening the Congress party in the state, said the Sangareddy MLA Jaggareddy. Congress leaders are shocked with the latest comments made by Jaggareddy. It is because the Jaggareddy has always made comments and it is a disadvantage and controversy for the Congress party. Many of the leaders of the Congress party do not like the comments made by Jaggareddy saying that he should be a working president.