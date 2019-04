మియాపూర్ భూములపై తెలంగాణా సీఎం కేసీఆర్ కు దిమ్మతిరిగే షాక్ ఇచ్చిన హైకోర్టు

English summary

The Telangana government has got a shock at the High Court on the Miyapur lands . The High Court has ruled that the state government cancellate the sale deed of land on Miyapur. The court ordered interim orders to retain the cancellation orders. The cases in the Supreme Court stayed until settlement.The High Court ordered the Miyapur lands to be kept as normal. The government said Miyapur land acquisition should not be purchased by the government or private unless the case is settled in court. It is clear that the court is not sympathetic to anyone if they misuse the law .