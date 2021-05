English summary

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in Hyderabad, Calvary Temple founded by Brother P Satish Kumar has been converted into a 300-bed Covid isolation centre. Calvary Temple is an evangelical non-denominational Christian mega-church in the city. telangana cm kcr's doughter, trs MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday inaugurated a 300-bed Covid isolation centre at Calvary Temple for the needy patients.