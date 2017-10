ఫొటోల మార్ఫింగ్, అశ్లీల రాతలపై ‘మా’ ఫిర్యాదు.. వెబ్ సైట్లపై కేసు నమోదు

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The cybercrime sleuths of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) have booked a case after the Movie Artists Association (MAA) lodged a complaint stating that some websites were uploading obscene photographs of actresses and carrying offensive content against actors. The case was booked under Sections 67 and 67A of Information Technology Act. MAA president Shivajiraja, General Secretary Naresh and other office-bearers informed CID Cybercrimes Superintendent of Police U. Rammohan that many websites, that usually posted movie-related information, were uploading obscene photographs by morphing images of film actresses. Some websites were tarnishing the reputation of actors, uploading defamatory content against them, they said. Rammohan said the CID has identified over 20 such websites as of now. There could be more websites which were uploading obscene pictures of actresses. “We are in the process of identifying the persons behind uploading the content,” he said.