‘సత్యభామ’లో హైదరాబాద్ విద్యార్థిని ఆత్మహత్య, ‘మిస్ యూ ఆల్’ అంటూ మెసేజ్

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

An engineering first year student who is studying in Sathyabama University of Chennai commit suicide by hanging to seiling fan in her hostel room. Her name is Radha Mounika and she is from Hyderabad. According to the university officials.. Mounika committed copying in an internal exam and sent out by the invigilator. Mounika feels very bad about this situation and commit suicide. Before hanging she sent 'Love You ALL', 'Miss You ALL' messages to her friends.