అంతర్జాతీయ మిఠాయిల పండుగ.. వెయ్యికి పైగా నోరూరించే స్వీట్స్‌ !

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The city of Hyderabad is a leading Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing and Exhibitions (MICE) destination in India and South Asia. The city has been hosting several events of national and international repute from a long time and for many, it is a favorite destination to organize events due to the many advantages the city enjoys. Hyderabad is all set to host the World Sweet Festival in Parade Grounds between January 13 and 15, which also coincides with the Sankranti festival and the International Kite Festival. Every State has a sweet with its own specialty and the aim is to display all such delicacies in the festival.