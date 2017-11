Telangana

Income Tax department raided the Chennai office of Jaya TV and 186 other locations early on Thursday morning over allegations of tax evasion. Jaya TV is controlled by jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala’s family and is considered to be politically disposed in favour of deposed leaders Sasikala and T T V Dinakaran.