ఇవాంకా పర్యటన: ఆద్యంతం రహస్యంగా, ఆహ్వానానికీ రావద్దని సూచన, ఎందుకిలా?

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Us Secret Services officials are maintaining Ivanka Trump's hyderabad visit is very secreat. They already informed to not to come for even welcome invitation to Ivanka when she arrived at Samshabad Airport. The first daughter is visiting the country to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, and is expected to have dinner with international delegates on the 101 dining table, one of the world's largest dining tables, at Taj Falaknuma Palace, in Falaknuma area. During the Ivanka visit there is five tier security system. Inner Cordon and close will be looked after by US Secret Services and SPG followed by Telangana intelligence security wing, while outer cordon will be looked by law and order police.