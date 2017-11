Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Those closest to her describe her as smart, independent-minded and relentless. Now, Ivanka Trump is poised to become one of the most influential - and powerful - first daughters in US history. Like few others in the incoming president's orbit, Trump has her father's ear and his trust. "She . . . has a great way of being able to, you know, talk to him," Ivanka's brother Don Jr. said in an interview with CNN's Gloria Borger. "He trusts her."