ఇవాంకా కోసం నోరూరించే వంటకాలు... అంతా కేటీఆర్ కనుసన్నల్లో...

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

CM of Telangana State, KCR is hosting a dinner on 29th November at Golconda Fort in honour of Ms. Ivanka Trump and other delegates of GES. In this dinner, dishes representing the composite culture of Hyderabad will be presented which include “Pathar ka Gosht”, “Sheer Khurma”, “Double ka Mitha” etc. The organizers of the dinner have commissioned the noted chefs of Hyderabad so that they could prepare special Hyderabadi dishes. The menu also includes vegetable curry, “Baghare Baigan”, “Dum ki Biryani”, “Khubani ka Mitha” and Irani tea. It may be mentioned that in sweet dishes, “Double ka Mitha”, “Khubani ka Mitha”, “Sheer Khurma” and “Rawa Laddu” are the famous ones in Hyderabad.