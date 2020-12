ఖమ్మంలో బీజేపీ నేత దారుణ హత్య .. మున్సిపల్ ఎన్నికలకు ముందు .. ఇంట్లోకి చొరబడి , కత్తులతో పొడిచి..

English summary

BJP leader Nelavelli Rama Rao was attacked by unknown persons in the Khammam district's Vaira Mandal center. Locals say two unidentified men wearing helmets on a bike entered Rama Rao's house this morning and attacked Rama Rao with knives. Rama Rao succumbed to his injuries at Khammam Hospital. Tensions are running high over the brutal assassination of a BJP leader ahead of the Khammam municipal elections.