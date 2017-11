కంచర్లకే నల్గొండ టిఆర్ఎస్ టిక్కెట్టు: దుబ్బాకకు కార్పోరేషన్ ఛైర్మెన్, కోమటిరెడ్డికి ఇబ్బందేనా?

Telangana

Narsimha

With Kancharla Bhupal Reddy and his brother Krishna Reddy joining the TRS from TDP in Nalgonda district, the political landscape of the district is expected to witness some changes in the coming days.As Kancharla Bhupal Reddy is considered a mass leader, and also has got considerable following among youth in the Nalgonda Assembly constituency, his entry into the Pink party is likely to improve the electoral fortunes for TRS in the segment, at present ruled by the Congress MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy