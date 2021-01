కేసీఆర్ నాయకుడు అయ్యింది ఎన్టీఆర్ వల్లే... కృతజ్ఞత ఉంటే రుణం తీర్చుకో .. బీజేపీ నేత సూచన

English summary

BJP leader Motkupalli Narsimhalu, who paid tributes at NTR Ghat on the occasion of NTR's death ceremony, showered criticism on Telangana CM KCR with harsh words. Motkupalli Narsimhalu said that it was because of NTR that KCR became the leader and demanded that if KCR had at least that gratitude, he should come to NTR Ghat and pay homage to that great man.