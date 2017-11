‘‘దేశంలో కేసీఆర్ ఒక్కరే.. ఖలేజా ఉన్న సీఎం..’’

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

There is no doubt that CM KCR is an unmatched and unparalleled leader. This was the opinion expressed by spiritual leader and head of Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham Swami Swaroopanandendra Saraswati. The seer made the comment in the context of criticism in some circles over the Ayuta Chandi Yagam performed recently by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The Chief Minister has performed this yagam in the larger interests of the people of Telangana. He didn’t confine himself to Hindu community. His desire is that Telangana State and population should get benefits from the Ayuta Chandi Yagam performed by him. As a ruler, he is not confined to one particular community or dharma. As an individual too, the Chief Minister has proved himself time and again that he has respect for all religions and beliefs. One thing I wish to underscore is that he has performed this yagam for the welfare of Telangana.