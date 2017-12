Telangana

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The negative feedback being received from the people through the intelligence department and not-so-encouraging survey results in the recent past seems to have put Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on high alert. According to party sources, KCR is not happy with the way his party leaders are failing to counter the latest onslaught by the Congress party, which has adopted aggressive tactics to attack the ruling TRS.