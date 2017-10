లక్ష కన్నా ఎక్కువే, తక్కువ ఉండవు: సీఎం కేసీఆర్, గ్రూప్ 2 అవకతవకలపై నిలదీత

Telangana

Srinivas G

English summary

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced in the Assembly that the Telangana government is committed to filling 1.12 lakh job vacancies. It was promised during Telangana agitation that one lakh jobs would be provided in the new state. Now, KCR states that 1.12 lakh recruitments are being made.